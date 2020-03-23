The new precautions implemented by Turkish authorities such as the 24-hour curfew for elderly people age 65 and up and people with chronic deceases who are more vulnerable to the virus have not stopped people from going outside.

The most concerning sight for most was that of senior citizens going outside despite being at highest at risk from the pandemic.

After the announcement of the curfew, police across the county urged those over the age of 65 to stay indoors through megaphones as they patrolled neighborhoods for senior citizens ignoring the curfew.

As part of the measures, police with megaphones in Istanbul’s district Beyoğlu warned citizens to go home to prevent the spread of the virus.

During the inspection on the beach, officers from the Haliç Police Station, affiliated with the Beyoğlu District Police Department, urged a 69-year-old man to go home. He replied that he was out because he was feeling “overwhelmed.”

Checking the identity of another 74-year-old elderly man, the police officer asked him the reason for staying out.

"I am going home, there is time until 17:00 (5 p.m.),” the old man said.

His attempt to persuade the police by saying “I am not that old” during the warning shows that the elderly citizens are not taking the pandemic seriously.

Some senior citizens were caught indulging in backgammon and other games at tea houses, which should have been closed due to the ministry’s earlier orders.

During the inspections, the police requested an elderly citizen sitting on a bench at a park to go home. He ignored the police's warning, got on his motorcycle and quickly disappeared. The escape of the old man made citizens laugh.

Meanwhile, another 64-year-old man said he was below the age limit when police caught him during the identity check in Hasköy Park.

"There is no age limit, but there is a virus, I am saying it for your health,” police warned.

An elderly woman from Turkey’s Antalya also found a way around the curfew. The 65-year-old climbed on the rooftop terrace of the apartment building where she lives and roamed around with a cane in her hand. She was caught on cellphone camera by another citizen who lives nearby.

The Sultanbeyli Police Department in Istanbul made an announcement by flying a drone over citizens who were enjoying a picnic in Istanbul’s Aydos Forest.

“Dear Istanbul residents, it is vitally important for you and your loved ones to stay at home. Please do not go out the street unless it is necessary!”

The Interior Ministry on Saturday announced the closure of all restaurants and ordered a curfew for all senior citizens age 65 and up in a drastic move to curb the country’s rising COVID-19 death toll. A total of 30 people have died from the disease caused by the coronavirus, while the number of confirmed cases jumped to 1,256.

The ministry said that especially the elderly people living on their own would be taken care of by the governorate. If any kind of need should arise, they would be able to contact the police, gendarmerie and health services for assistance.

According to the ministry, people working in the public sector or those whose services were deemed necessary would be excluded from the curfew.

“It is of utmost importance for all our citizens to comply with the measures taken to halt the epidemic as soon as possible,” the ministry’s statement said.

While a decrease in the number of people outside offers a glimmer of hope, the fact that thousands ignored calls to stay at home and flocked to parks and coastal areas across the country has had the opposite effect.

The highly contagious COVID-19, which originated in central China in late 2019, has infected nearly 340,000 people worldwide, killing more than 14,000. Some 99,000 have recovered so far.