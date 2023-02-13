Following the major earthquake in Türkiye's southeast on Monday that devastated 10 provinces of the country, killing more than 29,000, the Indonesian community in Istanbul has reached out to provide humanitarian aid for the survivors.

The Indonesian Consulate General in Istanbul appealed to the Indonesian diaspora in the city for donations to the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) and the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD).

Authorities from the Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) along with the Indonesian diaspora community, including the consul general's wife, attend the donation ceremony to present aid for quake victims, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Indonesian Consulate)

In remembrance of those who died, the Indonesian Consulate in Istanbul hosted a group prayer and a meeting with Turkish Red Crescent officials on Friday entitled "Indonesia stands with Türkiye."

In the gathering, the consulate facilitated the handover of humanitarian assistance gathered via fundraising initiated by Indonesia’s Islamic charity agency Lazis Assalam fil Alamin (ASFA) and the Indonesian community in Istanbul to the Turkish Red Crescent.

The handover of the aid was overseen by the Ambassador of the Republic of Turkiye to Indonesia Talip Küçükcan.

A funeral prayer for those killed in the earthquakes is performed at the Indonesian Consulate in Istanbul, Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 10, 2023. (Photo Courtesy of Indonesian Consulate)

The total fundraisings submitted to the Turkish Red Crescent amounted to $50,000 (TL 324,000). Apart from that, aid has also been handed over in the form of items needed by the earthquake's victims, such as blankets, coats and food items.

Indonesian Consul General in Istanbul Imam As'ari said that the facilitation of the handover of aid and donations directly to the Turkish Red Crescent was for the purpose of transparency and accountability. Moreover, he opined that the Red Crescent could also facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the victims immediately.

The gathering also hosted a funeral prayer in absentia for those who tragically lost their lives in the earthquake.