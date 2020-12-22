The Gaziantep Zoo, located in the southeastern province, is the biggest zoo in Turkey and the fourth largest in the world. Hosting a wide variety of animals, it has become one of the most important rescue centers in the region.

The Gaziantep Zoo has opened its doors for a total of 350 species in 2020, including wild animals that were injured in nature, animals facing extinction as well as animals that were smuggled into the country.

Celal Özsöyler, head of the Department of Wildlife Protection and Agricultural Services of Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, said that the zoo has been functioning as a rescue center and that the treatment of the animals is done by experts teams. “Especially animals that have been shot by hunters out in nature or were injured while flying or escaping are brought here,” he said, stating that foot, wing and beak fractures are common. After the treatment, the animals are released back into nature if they seem fit for life in the wild again, Özsöyler said.

He stated that the zoo has been working together with national parks that send them injured deer regularly. “If the animals seem unable to adapt to nature again, we take care of them until they die,” said Özsöyler.

“We mostly take care of the treatments of eagles, hawks, storks, wolf cubs, bears, cats, snakes, turtles and monkeys that were smuggled into the country,” he said, stating that the zoo is currently hosting a total of 7,800 animals from 350 different species in enclosures that suit the needs of the animals.