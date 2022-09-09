The International Space Convention (ISC) 2022, one of the world’s leading space events, has begun in Türkiye's Marmara province of Bursa. The three-day event, which started on Friday, will host 80 speakers, including experts and officials from companies and space agencies such as the European Space Agency and Turkish Space Agency.

During the event, a number of topics will be discussed, including autonomy in space, commercialization of space and using space for international security challenges.

Organized by Altair Enterprises, a space education company, the event is hosted by Gökmen Space and Aviation Training Center (GUHEM) located in Bursa. As Europe's largest center in its field, GUHEM was established in 2020 under the leadership of the Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry in collaboration with the Bursa Municipality and the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Türkiye (TÜBITAK).

With its interactive education systems, a space innovation laboratory, robotic programming, and space and aviation workshops, the center previously won an award at the European Property Awards in the category of Public Buildings. Türkiye aims to host the International Astronautical Congress in 2025, which will be held in Paris in 2022, Baku in 2023 and Milan in 2024.

Türkiye has sped up its space ambitions in recent years. Recently, it announced a new future scientific mission into space, which is a part of Turkey’s ambitious 10-year space road map unveiled a year ago. The road map also includes missions to the moon and developing internationally viable satellite systems. Türkiye plans to achieve first contact with the moon in 2023 when the country marks the centennial of the founding of the Republic of Türkiye. The program also envisages working with other countries on building a spaceport and creating a global brand in satellite technology.