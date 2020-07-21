Security forces seized a huge quantity of cannabis roots and drugs in an operation in southeastern Turkey, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Tuesday.
Provincial gendarmerie teams in the Lice district of Diyarbakır province seized 1.5 tons (3,000 pounds) of cannabis drugs, along with 5.13 million cannabis roots from 75 locations, Soylu wrote on Twitter.
As many as 50.2 million cannabis roots and nearly 10 tons (20,000 pounds) of cannabis drugs were seized last month, he added.
