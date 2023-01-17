Australian drug lord Duax Ngakuru, the leader of Comanchero, one of the leading drug gangs in Australia against whom an international alert was issued, was caught in Istanbul.

Believed to be the mastermind of a global drug empire, New Zealand-born Ngakuru has been handed over to the Provincial Immigration Service for deportation.

According to the investigation carried out by the Department of Fight Against Organized Crime in Istanbul, it was determined that the suspect was staying at an address in the Zekeriyaköy neighborhood of Istanbul’s Sarıyer district. The suspect, who allegedly managed the drug trafficking and a cash flow of approximately $100 million, was caught during the raid and was later taken into custody.

Teams detained Ngakuru in the operation carried out last Friday. After talks with Australian authorities and procedures at the police station, it was learned that Australia's alleged largest drug smuggler would be sent back to his country.