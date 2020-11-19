Nine suspects trying to sell Byzantine-era artifacts were detained in an operation organized by gendarmerie forces in Turkey's central province of Eskişehir, a Demirören News Agency (DHA) report said Thursday.
After receiving information that the suspects were looking to sell the historical artifacts, Eskişehir Gendarmerie Command teams in the Çukurhisar district went undercover as "buyers" and contacted the suspects. En route to meet the undercover agents, the suspects' vehicles were pulled over and searched by officers in Eskişehir's Çukurhisar district.
The search uncovered a statue of Zeus, a marble statue and a bronze tablet featuring animal figures on the front and back, all believed to date back to the Byzantine period.
Within the scope of the investigation, five other suspects allegedly involved in the plan to sell the artifacts were also detained.
Seven of the nine suspects provided statements for the Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Branch of the Gendarmerie Command and were later released. The remaining two were referred to a courthouse and released on bail.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.