Turkish investigators shed light on how a network of Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) members helped others secretly travel to Greece, a haven for the terrorist group, through the Aegean Sea.

The network’s scheme was included in an investigation carried out by the Chief Prosecutor’s Office in the southern province of Antalya. It operates out of Kaş, a district of Antalya, and smuggles fugitive members of the terrorist group to the Greek island of Kastellorizo (Meis), about 7 kilometers (4 miles) away from the Turkish district, according to prosecutors.

Greece is home to some 20,000 members of the group who took refuge in Türkiye’s neighbor after the July 15, 2016 coup attempt. The coup attempt revealed networks of FETÖ infiltrators in the army and Türkiye increased its scrutiny of the group. Due to its proximity to Türkiye and tolerant attitude toward FETÖ members, Greece, at odds with Türkiye on several issues, became a hub for the terrorist group’s fugitives.

The investigation based in Antalya, which includes findings from the National Intelligence Organization (MİT), shows a central, core group of FETÖ members in Türkiye concocted the plan and selected those who should escape from the country. Though many fled the country before and after the coup attempt, a large number of FETÖ members are still believed to be in hiding in Türkiye. A “central administration” for fugitives also ensures the group’s members have access to more assistance, investigators say. If a member is captured while trying to escape the country, they cannot access the terrorist group's funds for fugitives' families in Türkiye unless they notify this central administration, the investigation showed.

Fugitives are required to pay 3,500 euros ($3,474) each and if they cannot afford it, fellow FETÖ members cover the costs. The investigation showed the group’s members were associated with a suspect who organized yacht excursions between Kaş and Kastellorizo and on each excursion, a fugitive FETÖ member was transported aboard. The fugitive is then transferred to another boat while the yacht approaches the Greek island. Fugitives are provided accommodation in a hotel on the island before they move on to Athens. Most recently, İbrahim Usta, a former judge who was wanted for links to the terrorist group, was captured aboard a boat heading to Kastellorizo.