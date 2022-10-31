The body of a German traveler who vanished in Muğla's Fethiye region 24 days ago was found in Kelebekler Vadisi ("Butterfly Valley").

German Fabian Philippe Faranz Wetzel (27), who left his hotel on Oct. 7 and went silent, has been the subject of an investigation that had just begun.

Gendarmerie squads were dispatched to the area after tourists who were out for a stroll in the Kelebekler Vadisi in the Faralya District reported seeing a body on the valley floor.

The body was identified by the gendarmes as belonging to Wetzel, who had vanished earlier.

Wetzel's body was taken for an autopsy at the Muğla Forensic Medicine Institute, and it is thought that he perished after falling from the cliffs.