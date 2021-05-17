A lawsuit was filed against a Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) suspect who was caught by security forces in a border village while trying to flee to Greece from Turkey’s northwestern Edirne province.

Adana Chief Public Prosecutor's Office completed the investigation into the suspect, whose initials are C.E. It prepared an indictment demanding a prison sentence of up to 15 years for "membership of an armed terrorist organization."

Over 8,000 FETÖ members have crossed into Greece in the past three years, and Turkey has criticized the country for ignoring Ankara’s calls for international cooperation against the terrorist group. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of being a haven for terrorists who committed crimes against Turks. Athens recently angered Ankara over a string of asylum decisions and the release of terrorist suspects wanted by Ankara. Apart from FETÖ, Greece has been criticized for harboring members of far-left terrorist groups. Greek courts previously ordered the release of members of the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), which is recognized as a terrorist group by the European Union and the United States.

The number of FETÖ members hoping to cross into Greece increased following the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, which killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others. FETÖ was behind the coup attempt, which was carried out by its infiltrators in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). Following the attempt, eight soldiers, including two commanders, four captains and two sergeants, escaped to Greece after hijacking a military helicopter and landed in Greece's Alexandroupolis. Following their landing, the eight suspected FETÖ members asked for asylum from Greek authorities. Greece has rejected Turkey's extradition request for the eight soldiers.