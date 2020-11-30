A man and another suspect have been arrested for allegedly sending baklava laced with poison to his wife's family in the southern province of Antalya Sunday.

The suspect, identified as F.A., is also accused of firing shots at the family’s home where his wife, who is seeking a divorce, had moved in. He was handed down a 45-day restraining order following the incident on Nov. 21. Things took a turn for the worse for the family when two men, alleged accomplices of the angry husband, showed up at the doorstep of the family last week.

The suspect’s wife M.A. told the police that two men, pretending to be employees of the Ministry of Family, Labor and Social Services, came to their house and delivered food, including baklava. The family did not suspect anything as the ministry is known for delivering groceries to elderly people confined to their homes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet, M.A. said she sensed something was wrong when she took a bite of the baklava and it tasted bitter. “Only my father ate it, and he started feeling sick later,” she said. Her father M.K. remains in intensive care at a hospital in the city.

Police detained two men who delivered the baklava and found out that they were linked to M.A.'s husband. F.A. One of two men who delivered the baklava was remanded in custody while the other suspect was released with judiciary control. Police also found 10 grams of an unidentified chemical substance in F.A.'s possession.