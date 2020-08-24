Turkish security forces have seized 2,135 kilograms (4,706 pounds) of marijuana and over 1 million cannabis roots in the country's eastern Bingöl province, local authorities announced Monday.
The Bingöl governorate said in a statement that the provincial gendarmerie command had carried out anti-drug raids at 14 addresses.
Three suspects were arrested, and the seized haul was destroyed.
