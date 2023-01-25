Anti-Smuggling Crimes Branch confiscated 2,154 historical artifacts (coins) from a passenger on a bus in Ümraniye district, Istanbul.

The historical coins were seized in the trunk of the intercity passenger bus, which was intercepted by police teams in Ümraniye, Istanbul. The suspect, who allegedly delivered the coins to the bus company, was apprehended in Güngören during the operation.

Meanwhile, some 936 coins were recovered during a search operation at the suspect's house.

Acting on a tip-off that there were historical artifacts hidden inside the trunk of a vehicle owned by an intercity bus company in Ümraniye district on Jan. 12, anti-smuggling personnel carried out the search operation.

The suspect, whose address was determined later, was arrested and taken into custody on the same day and another 936 coins were seized from his house. In both operations, a total of 3,090 coins were confiscated. The arrested suspect was taken to the police station for further investigation.

A judicial trial has been started against the suspect for smuggling historical artifacts and for violating the "Law on the Protection of Cultural and Natural Assets No. 2863."