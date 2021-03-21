At least three suspected members of the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) trying to flee to Greece were arrested in Turkey's northwestern Edirne province, a security source said Sunday.

The suspects, identified only by their initials B.C., I.C. and M.O., were nabbed in the Meriç district and handed over to the district's gendarmerie command.

Four other FETÖ suspects were arrested last week in the same area. The suspects are facing trial for membership of the terrorist group responsible for the 2016 coup attempt.

Over 8,000 FETÖ members have crossed into Greece in the past three years, and Turkey has criticized the country for ignoring Ankara’s calls for international cooperation against the terrorist group. Turkey has repeatedly accused Greece of being a haven for terrorists who have committed crimes against Turkish citizens.

Athens recently angered Ankara over a string of asylum decisions and the release of terrorist suspects wanted by Ankara. Apart from FETÖ, Greece has been criticized for harboring members of far-left terrorist groups. Greek courts previously ordered the release of members of the Revolutionary People’s Liberation Party-Front (DHKP-C), which is recognized as a terrorist group by the EU and the U.S.

The number of FETÖ members hoping to cross into Greece increased following the July 15, 2016 coup attempt, which killed 251 people and injured nearly 2,200 others.

FETÖ was behind the coup attempt, which was carried out by its infiltrators in the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK). Following the attempt, eight soldiers, including two commanders, four captains and two sergeants, escaped to Greece after hijacking a military helicopter and landed in Greece's Alexandroupolis. Following their landing, the eight suspected FETÖ members sought asylum from Greek authorities. Greece has rejected Turkey's extradition request for the eight soldiers.

Turkey also accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.