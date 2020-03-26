Turkish security forces detained 71 individuals in 25 Turkish provinces in order to prevent opportunistic sales of essential products amid the coronavirus outbreak, Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said Thursday.

As the response to the coronavirus outbreak grows, opportunistic sellers are hastily overpricing essential items such as masks, disinfectants and colognes.

In the operations organized by the Police Department's Anti-Smuggling and Combating Organized Crime (KOM) units, 285,000 masks, 65,000 disinfectants, 11 tons of chemicals, 750 bottles of cologne, 4,375 liters of ethyl and 340 liters of methyl alcohol were seized.

Bursa Provincial Police Department Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Branch teams raided the illegal factory in Turkey’s Bursa on Thursday and seized 20 tons of fugitive disinfectants with a market value of $156,000.

Turkish security forces detained five individuals and seized the machines used for making disinfectants as well as thousands of drums of disinfectant.