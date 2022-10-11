Istanbul police confiscated over 1.5 tons of marijuana that were hidden in 156 bolts of fabric, during an operation in which the teams of the Istanbul Customs Enforcement Smuggling and Intelligence Directorate also participated.

In the context of the investigation conducted by the Büyükçekmece Chief Public Prosecutor's Office, teams from the Istanbul Security Directorate's Narcotics Branch under the coordination of the Department of Combating Narcotic Crimes began working on the information that the drugs would be brought to Türkiye from abroad.

After nearly two months of technical and physical follow-ups, authorities determined that a large amount of drugs would be shipped from Mexico to a port in Istanbul's Beylikdüzü district via a container. The teams then carried out an operation on the ship docked at Istanbul's Ambarlı Port. Police detained the suspects H.S, C.A, M.U, Z.Ö and M.S in the operation, and the investigation is ongoing.