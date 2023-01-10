Dozens of people were arrested in two Turkish provinces in several law enforcement operations conducted late Monday and last week, and 56 kilograms (123 pounds) of drugs were seized in the Yüksekova district of Hakkari.

Meanwhile, in the immediate aftermath of a massive anti-narcotics operation in Uşak, conducted under the Interior Ministry's supervision, 120 suspects were detained.

Nationwide ops

Gendarmerie teams in the northwestern Balıkesir and Dursunbey districts apprehended a total of 45 suspects during operations against drugs and organized crime.

According to information received from Balıkesir Provincial Gendarmerie Command, a simultaneous operation was carried out at the residential addresses of the suspects, who were known to be associated with drug trafficking.

Police seized some 692 synthetic drug pills, 41 grams of methamphetamine, 246 grams of herbal cannabis, four historical artifacts, 1,322 liters of moonshine and several weapons during the operation.

Meanwhile, during a search carried out in the countryside of the Yüksekova district of Hakkari, 47.5 kilograms of heroin and 8.5 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in the stream bed were also seized.

In the statement issued by the Governorship of Hakkari, it was said that the works of the provincial gendarmerie command on preventing the manufacturing and trafficking of drugs or stimulant substances are continuing.

In separate operations targeting narcotics-related crimes last week and over the weekend, hundreds of suspects were detained in Kocaeli, Manisa, Kahramanmaraş and Denizli.

Kocaeli Provincial Police Department and Provincial Gendarmerie Command Anti-Narcotic Crimes teams' operations between Jan. 2-8 resulted in the arrest of 14 suspects after a total of 136 were caught in 102 locations throughout the province. Legal proceedings were initiated against seven of them, and 11 were released on condition of judicial control. During the search operations in Kocaeli, among the others, some 166 grams of synthetic cannabinoids (bonsai), 141 grams of methamphetamine, 1,558 grams of cannabis and 26 synthetic pharmaceuticals were recovered.

In the inspections carried out to detect drug dealers in Türkiye's southwestern Denizli, a total of 10 people were arrested on Jan. 2, and Jan. 8. They were referred to judicial authorities for smuggling drugs and transferred to prison.

Meanwhile, in an operation organized under the cooperation of the police anti-narcotic branch and the Provincial Security Directorate in Kahramanmaraş, five suspects were caught red-handed while dealing drugs.

As a country located at the crossroads of Asia and Europe, Türkiye fights an uphill battle to prevent international drug smuggling while also looking to curb domestic drug use.

Via anti-drug trafficking police operations, which have increased in the last couple of years, the country has also achieved progress in meth seizures, with the Interior Ministry noting that as of December 2022, a total of 15 tons of methamphetamine was seized across Türkiye.

'Uşak operation'

Under the direction of Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu and with the participation of 609 members of police and gendarmerie, 120 suspects were detained early on Tuesday in Uşak in Operation Rooting Out, which was held for the 33rd time.

At the press conference, Soylu shared that 120 suspects were apprehended in the operation with the assistance of the Uşak Attorney General's Office and conducted at 127 locations. Soylu pointed out that "both drug traffickers and those who manufacture and trade" are among them.

On the occasion, Soylu said: "We will not surrender our youth, children and families to the grip of drugs. Our eradication operations will continue in every part of the country."

The minister, who also spoke at an anti-narcotics seminar organized by the Istanbul Governor's Office on Monday, said, ''Türkiye puts in great effort to stop drugs-related crimes. We have carried out more than 57 international operations," noting that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told him ''the fight against drugs should be pursued with determination.''