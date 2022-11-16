The Great Iskender Bioactive Artificial Reef Project has been developed in the Iskenderun Bay of Hatay to contribute to the conservation and development of marine biological diversity. Eleven reefs were lowered to the sea on Wednesday by crane and placed with the help of divers, to increase and support fish populations and habitats.

The Faculty of Marine Sciences and Technology Dean professor Cemal Turan stated that Iskenderun Technical University (ISTE) organized the "Great Iskender Bioactive Artificial Reef Project," which produces a current and oxygenates the water. Additionally, the reefs have a 500-year lifespan and it gives a place for fish to nest and gives opportunities for reproduction. "We plan to spread it as a model in the neighboring provinces, we will follow up, monitor, and record its benefits," he said.

Turan stated that the project is second in Europe and first in Türkiye. The project has been prepared to protect the marine populations in Iskenderun Bay, increase biodiversity and revive diving tourism in the region. There are very few natural reefs in Iskenderun Bay and the surrounding coasts.

In addition, the reefs that are placed unconsciously and without a scientific basis and a project, do more harm than good.

Turan said that they wanted to alleviate the negative effects of climate change in this way and will also contribute to diving tourism.