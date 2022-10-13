Turkish security forces detained two suspects, including an Israeli national, for growing and selling cannabis in Menteşe, a district of the southwestern province of Muğla.
Two suspects were detained on Thursday from a farmhouse that was protected by six pitbull dogs. Inside, gendarmerie forces found 22 kilograms (48.5 pounds) of skunk drug, 2 kilograms of resin heroin, five pieces of cannabis and equipment used in drug production.
The suspects are identified as 54-year-old Israeli national S.B.D. and 32-year-old Turkish national B.A.Ç. Both suspects were under surveillance for two months.
