Several Turkish metropolises including Istanbul and Izmir are going through a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a press statement late Wednesday.

Koca also said that northwestern Turkey's Bursa and Izmit are also experiencing the third wave, urging the nation to strictly abide by hygiene and social distancing rules.

The minister further stated that coronavirus caseload continues to increase in nearly every Turkish province.

"From now on, we will reveal all asymptomatic COVID-19 cases in daily briefing as number of tests reach 200,000," Koca said, announcing the daily figures.

"Daily number of positive cases are at 28,351 with 6,814 are being isolated, tracked and treated by health institutions, with death toll at 168," he added.

"The number of cases has increased by 50% in 15 provinces in the past week," Koca said.