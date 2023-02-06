Search and rescue teams from major cities across Türkiye have swarmed to the ravaged region of Kahramanmaraş after it was struck by a devastating 7.4 magnitude earthquake to provide much-needed aid to those still trapped beneath the rubble.

Many teams from the neighboring provinces, including fire departments and search and rescue teams from Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality and the surrounding district municipalities, hastened to the earthquake zone in a show of solidarity.

Search and rescue teams gathered at Istanbul Airport and Sabiha Gökçen Airport, initiating their expeditious deployment to earthquake-affected areas via scheduled flights.

Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya expressed his heartfelt condolences following the earthquake, expressing: "We were at AFAD right after the tragedy, with 80 AFAD officers, 27 accredited municipalities and NGOs, 968 search and rescue volunteers, four K9 dogs, two trucks and aid materials setting out from Istanbul to the earthquake zone in the first place. Our deepest sympathies go out to those affected, and we wish a speedy recovery to the injured."

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu declared that, in close collaboration with the Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), a total of 260 personnel, including 200 Fire Brigade personnel and two search and rescue vehicles, have been dispatched to the earthquake zone.

Additionally, a food truck, Hamidiye Water and Halk Ekmek trucks have been mobilized, along with necessary materials such as stoves and blankets.

On the other hand, in response to the emergency situation, a convoy of six vehicles and 22 personnel from the National Medical Rescue Team (UMKE) were dispatched from Bingöl to Kahramanmaraş.

The 7.4 magnitude earthquake that occurred in the Pazarcık district of Kahramanmaraş was also felt in Bingöl as well as a tremor.

While no harm or damage to property was sustained in Bingöl in the earthquake, 112 medical teams from the AFAD and UMKE consisting of six vehicles and 22 personnel were immediately dispatched to Pazarcık; subsequently, the quake caused extensive destruction to buildings in 10 provinces.

Düzce has also sent 16 health personnel, two ambulances and two UMKE vehicles in the early hours of the morning.

Antalya has also pitched in by sending 452 personnel to help the people in the earthquake zone.

At the behest of the Antalya Governor's Office, a comprehensive medical deployment was dispatched to the region, comprising 39 medical personnel, 11 medical vehicles, two commando companies of 82 personnel, a 10-member JAK team, 75 AFAD personnel, five rescue vehicles, one bus and 164 security personnel.

The AFAD Mobile Coordination Truck, equipped with eight personnel, four vehicles, two debris search and rescue and one cadaver dog from Sakarya Metropolitan Municipality Fire Brigade Department, has been dispatched to the earthquake-stricken region.

Sakarya Mayor Ekrem Yüce took to his social media account to express his solidarity with those affected, saying: "In light of the recent earthquake that has caused devastation in Kahramanmaraş and other cities, we are sending our emergency rescue teams to assist our brothers and sisters in the region. May they all make a speedy recovery."

Cengiz Çavuş, Provincial Disaster and Emergency manager, along with eight personnel, two vehicles, three ambulances, three UMKE vehicles and nine personnel, set out from Bolu to bolster the search and rescue endeavors.

Additionally, two containers loaded with accommodation tents and heating systems, as well as health personnel to partake in the operations, were dispatched to the region.

In Zonguldak, 80 members of the Turkish Hard Coal Institution rescue team, 10 from AFAD, 10 from Ereğli Municipality, five from the Ereğli Firefighters Nature Sports Search and Rescue Association (ERİDAK) and 28 from UMKE traveled to the provinces hit by the earthquake to provide assistance.

The Karabük AFAD Provincial Directorate dispatched eight personnel and 12 vehicles, including two ambulances, one UMKE vehicle and one UMKE logistics vehicle, to the affected areas.

Additionally, the Provincial Health Directorate sent 12 personnel and a Gendarmerie Search and Rescue team consisting of two vehicles and seven personnel, as well as one rescue vehicle and eight personnel, were also deployed.

Bartın has sent a UMKE team, two ambulances and 10 personnel, as well as two vehicles and a team of 10 personnel from the AFAD Provincial Directorate.

At the directive of Metropolitan Mayor Tahir Büyükakın, seven vehicles, 30 personnel and a Mobile Disaster Truck from Kocaeli have been dispatched to provide aid and assistance to those affected by the devastating earthquake.

Taking to his social media account, the mayor expressed his sincere wishes for the speedy recovery of the victims and said: "We have mobilized our teams and are committed to serving the earthquake-stricken area with all the means at our disposal. May the Almighty protect our beloved nation."