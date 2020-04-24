For a week starting Sunday, access will be curtailed to Princes' Islands, a popular spot for day-trips off the coast of Istanbul, the local district governorate said Thursday.

According to Anadolu Agency (AA), the decision was given in order to limit public travel to the city's touristic hubs, with rising temperatures seen as potentially encouraging a premature loosening of attitudes toward anti-COVID-19 measures.

The islands host a number of leisure activities and are a favorite destination for both locals and tourists in the summer months.

As part of the new measures, it is reported that all entries and departures from the islands will be halted temporarily from midnight on Sunday until midnight on Sunday, May 31 – although a number of exclusions will be made.

Similarly, the activities of hotels, motels, camps, clubs and social facilities across the islands will also be stopped over the same period, while private boats will be forbidden from cruising within the boundaries of the district.

The statement also noted that since the majority of personnel working for public institutions in the district reside a boat ride away, flexible working hours would be given in order to keep services available for residents.