Four people, including three children, were found dead in a flat at a residential complex in Istanbul's Sancaktepe district.

Allegedly, a man, identified as M.A., committed suicide by killing his children after his wife left the house.

The incident took place in the flat on Selahaddin Eyyubi Street in the Fatih neighborhood of the Sancaktepe district in the Anatolian part of the city.

As the site's technician, M. A. could not be heard from, and the police were later informed of his absence. The police, who entered the apartment with the help of a locksmith, encountered the hanging corpses of the man and his three children, two boys and a girl.

A written statement released by the Sancaktepe District Governorate regarding the incident said: "It has been understood that M.A, who was working at a site located on Selahattin Eyyubi Street in our district, had family and psychological problems, and killed his three children and committed suicide using the same method. An investigation has been initiated on the subject. He also died in this tragic incident. We implore God's mercy for the innocent children and offer condolences to the grieving family and relatives."