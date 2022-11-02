Hüseyin Ipek collects waste from rubbish bins as a volunteer ambassador of the recycling project initiated by the district municipality, despite his age and family's opposition.

Eighty-four-year-old Ipek refuses to stop organizing waste for recycling in order to "contribute to the national wealth." According to his daughter, Halise Şenada, her father is determined to help his country "win" and said: "We couldn't make our father give up on collecting garbage."

Ipek, who had spent many years abroad, came back with the goal of using his own resources to promote the recycling project announced in Istanbul. As soon as he learned that the Bahçelievler Municipality started an initiative to collect waste including paper, cardboard, plastic and metal from households, he became an active participant in the project, he explained.

After sending his own household waste to the authorities to support the initiative, Ipek still wasn't satisfied and began collecting rubbish from the bins in his neighborhood, which was met with fierce resistance from his family.

Despite the disapproval of his family and relatives, who worry about his health, he continues to volunteer to help the recycling effort and delivers waste to the municipality. He also likes to pet the strays in his garden, shared his daughter.

Stating that his relatives were against him at first but started to support him over time, Ipek said, "I collect what I see from the garbage nearby. I gather materials so that we can contribute to the state and national wealth," he added.

Şenada, who lives in the same building as her father, says he gathers up to four or five large rubbish bags to be recycled every week. However, due to his growing age and existing health issues, she says the family was against his recycling passion and is concerned for him. Highlighting the extent of her father's recycling, Şenada said: "He also counseled us and his grandchildren on this topic. He takes objects he finds, such cardboard and plastic bottles, with him when he visits the mosque or the market."

She explains that whenever there is something that can be recycled at home, she now collects it, adding that they no longer oppose Ipek collecting rubbish. "We could not discourage my father from his sensitivity about recycling," she said.

Ipek's other daughter, Cemile Börk, said they were furious with him when he first began supporting the idea of recycling. Börk claimed that they had reminded him of his age-related ailments but he did not quit and instead told them: "I am doing this job wholeheartedly. Let it be beneficial for our future generation."

Taner Taşyürek, a municipality cleaning officer, added that Hüseyin Ipek is the district resident who supports recycling the most.