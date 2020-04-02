Inspired by a similar practice in Italy, Jeffrey Tucker, a British expatriate living in Istanbul, decided to give back to the community during the coronavirus outbreak.

Tucker, a resident of Istanbul’s historic Balat neighborhood for the past six years, lowers a basket full of food from his apartment’s window. A sign placed atop the basket reads “Those who can give can put it into the basket, those who need can take them.” So far, someone put a loaf of bread into the basket crammed with pasta, eggs and fruits by Tucker.

A former resident of Italy, Tucker, who is in the restoration business, says he heard about the practice in the European country where the coronavirus has claimed thousands of lives. “People cannot leave home because of the virus, and they have a need for food. I hope this sets an example. It will be beautiful if more people do this,” he told Demirören News Agency (DHA) on Thursday.