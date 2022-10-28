Two suspects who stole millions in lira from a private bank in Istanbul on Wednesday were apprehended while trying to flee Türkiye for Georgia from the Sarp border crossing in the northeastern province of Artvin on Friday.

The equivalent of TL 2.5 million ($134,000) in Turkish lira and foreign currency was discovered on the suspects, who were later identified as Colombian nationals. The heist, which was captured by security cameras, was believed to have occurred while the bank personnel were away from their stations.

Police responded to the incident that occurred at the private bank on Büyükdere Avenue in the Mecidiyeköy neighborhood of Istanbul at around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and identified the criminals as Colombian nationals J.L.G.S. (43) and J.A.C. (40). The suspects were apprehended during the follow up questioning while attempting to cross into Georgia from Türkiye.

The duo were caught with 23,000 euros, $54,550, 2,560 pounds, TL 131,090 and 557 Colombian pesos. The Colombian suspects were then sent to the Istanbul Security Directorate Public Security Branch to record their statements.

It turned out that the suspects carried out the heist after entering as the bank as customers when staff left a counter unattended. Captured on security camera wearing a hat and black suit, one of the suspects is seen sitting on a sofa with other customers when the bank employee gets up from his desk and walks away.

The suspect then stands up, looks around and starts walking over to the counter when he saw another employee leaving. After the second employee departs, the suspect starts strolling around the bank before going behind the counter and reaching directly for the money bagged and lying on the floor. While trying to avoid attracting the attention of other customers, he fills the bag he brought with him and swiftly makes his exit with his accomplice who was serving as the lookout.