Over 30 suspects, including three deputy mayors, were detained within the scope of an investigation into rigging two different tenders in Ataşehir Municipality.

It has been revealed that the Anatolian Chief Public Prosecutor's Office launched an investigation against Ataşehir Municipality for two different charges of "tender rigging." Within the framework of the investigation, as per the file from 2018, it came to light that Koç Büro Mobilya San. Trade Ltd. Şti in 2013, with approval from certain Ataşehir Municipality officials, conduct irregular activities in the procurement of office supplies, received many tenders, and increased the tax base for irregular works and invoice irregularities, among other offenses.

It was also determined that there were allegations that an official, who has proclaimed himself innocent of any wrongdoing, earned TL 2 million ($106,234) by taking five tenders in total (without calculation of the current inflation value). There are 20 suspects named in the file.

In the file pertaining to 2022, a tender document was obtained by the prosecutor's office indicating a discrepancy and public loss for the rental of outdoor Ataşehir Municipality billboards for three years, involving both the suspect company official as well as municipality officials.

It is claimed that unfair profit worth millions of liras was obtained through the deal.

It is noteworthy that earlier in 2017, Battal İlgezdi, the mayor of Istanbul's Ataşehir district, was embattled with corruption allegations and was suspended from office by the Interior Ministry.