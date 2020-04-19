As citizens enter their second weekend of lockdown, Turkey's maritime denizens continue to enjoy a significant decrease in sea traffic in the country’s biggest city.

Dolphins were seen by the Galata Bridge, just off the shores of Istanbul’s historic peninsula, where usually dozens of fishermen would be enjoying the beckoning spring weather.

Dolphins reconquer shores of Istanbul's historic peninsula amid weekend curfew to curb #COVID19 spreadpic.twitter.com/g7x7X990ln — DAILY SABAH (@DailySabah) April 19, 2020

City Gov. Ali Yerlikaya shared video footage on Twitter showing several dolphins swimming as a ferry passed by. “Now it is their turn to enjoy Istanbul," he wrote.

Turkey has imposed a second two-day weekend curfew across 31 provinces to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

A total of 63 million people have been affected by the lockdown as the number of Turkey’s novel coronavirus cases reaches 82,329 with a total death toll of 1,890.