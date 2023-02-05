Wolves have been wandering the forests near the metropolis of Istanbul, which is great news, according to experts, who say the survival of wild animals is essential for maintaining the region's ecological balance.

Ahmet Emre Kütükçü, a specialist veterinarian working with the Wildlife Conservation Foundation (WWF-Turkey), told Anadolu Agency (AA): "The existence of the wolf, the fact that it is close to a big megacity like Istanbul, is a great blessing. There is no predator superior to the wolf in this geography. That's why the wolf also plays a vital role in maintaining the balance there."

Stating that wolves, which humans also see from time to time, venture into the city to find food, Kütükçü said: "Now, their living spaces have become so narrow that they have reached the city limits. Sometimes they use the cities as corridors. They can pass through the city when passing to another living environment. Usually, they can pass through the city at night and switch to another living space that is compatible for them."

Noting that wolves prevent the spread of many infectious diseases among animals, Kütükçü said: "The existence of the wolves, being close to a giant megacity like Istanbul, is a great blessing because it is a protected species in many parts of the world. Moreover, wild animals appearing on the city border do not threaten humans, and a wolf or coyote very rarely attacks humans."

Emphasizing that provocative and disturbing behavior should be avoided when encountering wild animals, Kütükçü stated that it is difficult for people to see wolves, and those who see a wolf feel lucky.

"The same goes for lynx, bears and jackals. Humans are never prey or something to be fought against for these animals. On the contrary, all living things know humans are a significant threat. That's why they stay away from people as much as possible. They realize your presence without you noticing; they move away from the area you are in, and they change their path. Only in sudden encounters and when you irritate, provoke or accustom the animal to yourself with food, when the animal loses its fear of you, undesirable things can happen," he maintained.

On the other hand, Dr. Uğur Zeydanlı, the chairperson of the Nature Conservation Center, said: "It is a common situation to see animals that have to live in a limited area in settlements. The increase in urbanization means a decrease in natural habitats, leaving less habitat for wild animals. Cities offer suitable areas for some wild animals as a habitat, nutrition source or protection. If we expand our cities, we are more likely to encounter wild animals in the cities," he said.

Nature Conservation Center Biological Diversity specialist Dr. Mustafa Durmuş also explained that direct contact with wild animals could pose a risk for people. "Many disease agents such as fungi, bacteria and viruses can be transmitted to humans through wild animals. The most well-known examples are Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever and hantavirus infections, and the most well-known one is the coronavirus. Humans can kill wild animals that are thought to be dangerous. Wild animals may also deviate from their natural behavior, harming ecological balance."