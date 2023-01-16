Some trees and plants in Istanbul were deceived by what experts call a "false spring" and have begun blooming in the middle of January, as air temperatures linger above the seasonal norm.

Temperatures across Türkiye have generally been above average this year. The seasonally high temperatures have been witnessed since December, hovering above 10 degrees Celsius (50 degrees Fahrenheit) in December and January in Istanbul.

As a result, the negative effect on nature has been evident.

Elaborating on this situation, professor Dr. Doğanay Tolunay from Istanbul University's Faculty of Forestry, Soil Science and Ecology Department said that these seasonal shifts became more frequent in recent years. ''While it used to be seen every 10 years, it is now seen every two to three years. A 'false spring' leads to a decrease in agricultural production with unusual temperatures. Therefore, we will encounter natural events such as storms and forest fires more frequently,’’ she said, stressing that this is reflected in the economy as well.

Stating that blossoming is an indication of the significant shift in the season, Tolunay said that the plants bloomed because "they thought it was spring." The professor explained that under normal conditions, the temperatures start to drop in Istanbul after November and plants consequently go into "hibernation mode" but as the temperatures rise above 10 degrees Celsius again, the plants were faced with a spring-like scenario.

''They burst and bloom,'' she noted. Tolunay also said that a similar scenario was seen in January 2021, and prior to that, an early blossom event was encountered in 2010. Hence, she indicated that the occurrence of this "natural phenomenon" has begun to increase gradually, thus pointing to it as a "sign of climate change."

Tolunay also said that the occurrence of a "false spring" followed by a sudden drop in temperatures can have lethal effects on plants.

''It was the hottest December in the last 72 years, a record was broken. The temperature continued to increase in the first week of January, well above the average," Tolunay underlined. She also linked this issue to other major issues on the agenda in the last few weeks, namely precipitation and drought.

The low precipitation, which in most parts of Türkiye has been minimal, led to a decrease in dam levels in many areas, including in Istanbul and the country's northwestern provinces. The water level of Alibeyköy (Alibey) Dam, one of the most important dams supplying water to Istanbul, decreased to the lowest levels in the last 10 years due to a lack of precipitation, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tolunay also mentioned, "Due to interseasonal transitions that are faster now, we see spring seasons getting shorter and a direct transition from winter to summer. While there is no or less precipitation in the spring, the development of plants slows down and they don't grow as required. These seasonal shifts affect all sectors, especially agriculture," the professor maintained.