A forest fire broke out near Kayışdağı Mountain in the Büyükbakkalköy neighborhood in the Maltepe district on the Asian side, Istanbul Governor's Office said Sunday.

The forest fire started in the area near Ferhatpaşa Road due to an unspecified reason at around 4:30 p.m. (local time) (12:30 a.m. GMT) The blaze spread to a large area in a short time and was monitored by a drone from the air, the governor's statement said.

The statement continued by noting that around 50 personnel and 10 firefighters aided by two helicopters were dispatched to the region upon notice. The fire, which engulfed an area of around 1 hectare (2.47105 acres) was successfully contained by 5:30 p.m.