Black smoke surrounded a hotel on the premises of Çırağan, an Ottoman-era palace and a popular destination on Istanbul’s European side. Firefighters rushed to the scene, while footage from the area showed smoke coming out of hotel rooms.

So far, no casualties have been reported in the fire, which started on the fourth floor. Turkish media outlets said customers were being evacuated. Police closed an eponymous street, a busy road, to traffic.

Built by Sultan Abdülaziz in the 19th century, the splendid palace was largely destroyed by a 1910 fire. In the 1980s, it was restored and a hotel complex was built in its premises, in the style of the old palace.

It is one of the most expensive hotels in the city and hosts lavish weddings.