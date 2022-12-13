Police have launched a search to capture Murat Hazinedar, former mayor of Istanbul’s upscale Beşiktaş district, in a corruption probe. Sixteen others, including two deputy mayors, were arrested in raids on Tuesday in the city.

The suspects are accused of establishing a criminal organization for monetary purposes, taking bribes and involvement in corruption of public tenders. Along with deputy mayors, S.B., former head of zabıta (a type of municipal police inspecting businesses), was detained by authorities.

Financial crimes police of Istanbul have earlier launched investigations after Interior Ministry inspectors came across a network of corruption in the municipality during their routine checks. Six separate investigations were launched against the networks, and operations were carried out in Istanbul, the capital of Ankara, the western province of Çanakkale, and the northern province of Ordu to detain the suspects.

The Interior Ministry suspended Hazinedar from duty in January 2018, following allegations of links to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and corruption.

In addition to Hazinedar, one of the deputy mayors detained in Tuesday’s operations was suspended on corruption charges.

Back then, Hazinedar elected to office in 2014 from the opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), dismissed the claims directed against him, saying the municipality had gone through more than 180 preliminary examinations and investigations and did not find any irregularities.

The municipality said that the arrests and probe had nothing to do with the current administration. Hazinedar was replaced by a new temporary mayor. The CHP won the subsequent municipal polls in this cultural and commercial hub of Istanbul on the European side after fielding another candidate. The municipality said the operation was related to "an investigation process covering the years between 2014 and 2018," and their current work was all in line with laws and regulations.