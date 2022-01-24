Heavy snowfall has blanketed Istanbul as officials issued warnings on road safety late Monday.

All intercity bus services have been suspended until 8 a.m. on Jan. 25 while motorists were strongly advised against departing Thrace for Istanbul.

Disabled and pregnant civil servants were already put on administrative leave in the city. Public offices in Istanbul were ordered to end their shifts at 3:30 p.m. local time due to an expected increase in the snowfall in the evening and related difficulties in transportation, Governor Ali Yerlikaya announced later on Monday.

Universities were also shut down for two days. Other schools have already been closed since last week as the semester break began.

Meanwhile, city life got a big hit due to the snow as shopping malls will shut early at 7:30 p.m. local time, 2.5 hours earlier than usual.

Traffic accidents have become increasingly more common amid the harsh winter conditions too, with 50 cars getting involved in a multiple-vehicle collision on the Northern Marmara Highway, just a day after a major accident that left three people dead and 18 wounded as a bus rolled over into a ditch in Istanbul's north.

The city's governorate had announced that e-scooters were banned from traffic for Monday while motorcycle couriers, who play a crucial role in the delivery of food and basic items during the bad weather, were also banned from traffic on Monday.

Yet, there was no major disruption to traffic in the metropolis early Monday. Main roads and streets were largely open with smooth-flowing traffic while alleys and smaller streets, especially those located on slopes, posed a challenge for drivers, who struggled to keep their vehicles on the road.

It was announced later that all Istanbul-bound traffic from Anatolia has been halted over the snowstorm. Vehicles will have to remain in neighboring provinces until further notice, Turkey’s General Directorate of Highways said.

Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu told reporters at the municipality's Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) on Monday that sudden spells of snowfall were anticipated in the coming days and urged the public to be vigilant. "The flow of traffic is fine at the moment but sudden snowfall may hinder our efforts to keep roads clear," he said. Imamoğlu said the municipality's crews were on alert and routinely pouring salt on roads after clearing the snow, which reached 25 centimeters (nearly 10 inches) in depth in rural parts of the city. "We have 7,421 personnel and 1,582 vehicles to intervene in the situation," he said. The mayor also added that the municipality has taken in 1,385 homeless people at designated accommodations and delivered food to stray animals on the streets.

What's more, all flights to and from Istanbul Airport were temporarily suspended earlier on the same day due to heavy snowfall in the city, while many other parts of Turkey experienced transportation difficulties due to the bad weather.

Flights at Istanbul Airport, which was Europe’s busiest last year, were paused until 6 p.m. local time (1500 GMT), officials said, with delays expected throughout the night, while national flag carrier Turkish Airlines (THY) also suspended all of its flights until Tuesday morning.

The closure of Istanbul Airport affected flights stretching from the Middle East and Africa to Europe and Asia.

Many parts of Turkey have been hit with heavy snowfall since the weekend, prompting authorities to shut schools in some parts of the country. Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Authority (AFAD) has said thousands were stranded due to the adverse weather.

Turkey's western and northern regions continue to grapple with dense snowfall that descended over the weekend in a spell of bad weather that has been battering other parts of the country since last week. Tucking regions in under a blanket of white, the snowfall and blizzards disrupted intercity travel.

Two highways connecting Istanbul to the capital Ankara were reopened on Monday, after hours of closure due to heavy snowfall and blizzards that took hold across Turkey over the weekend. Efforts to clear the snow enabled the resumption of traffic on the D-100 highway early Monday. The Trans-European Motorway (TEM) was reopened a few hours later.

On Sunday, authorities urged travelers to avoid the highways while stranded passengers and motorists were taken to dormitories, guest houses and other venues near the highways, with vehicles towed to safe areas. Bad weather is particularly affecting a section of the highway on Bolu Mountain. Hundreds of vehicles were trapped along the road for hours, creating lines of vehicles stretching for kilometers. Motorists stopped their engines and some left their vehicles to take shelter at rest stops. Earlier this week, 2,000 people were stranded on a major highway in the south.