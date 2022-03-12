You may be familiar with seeing igloos in the Arctic. So don't be surprised when you see one in the heart of Turkey's Istanbul during the recent heavy snowfall. That's right, a group of residents in the metropolis took advantage of the heavy snowfall and built an igloo in their neighborhood of Sultangazi.

Residents in the igloo, Istanbul, Turkey, March 12, 2022. (DHA Photo)

All eyes were on the igloo as the neighborhood children had fun while the residents were brewing Turkish tea (of course) inside the igloo. The residents also took a souvenir photo with the igloo, even if it doesn't quite resemble a real one.

Residents drinking tea in the igloo, Istanbul, Turkey, March 12, 2022. (DHA Photo)

An igloo is a type of shelter built of snow generally used by Canadian and Greenland Inuits (Eskimos). In the Inuit language igloo refers to all types of dwellings.

Stating that the idea of ​​building a house came from him, "We decided to do something interesting like this while everyone was making a snowman. We wanted to make a change together with the children. The idea of ​​building a house came from me," Ömer Mutlu said, a local resident.

Another resident, Recep Torun, said, "We all gathered together and built it. We invented our house while everyone was making a snowman. We made tea in our samovar. The weather was also nice."