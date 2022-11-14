As Türkiye recovered from the deadly terrorist attack on Istanbul's Istiklal Street on Sunday, heads of state and officials from around the world extended their condolences to the nation, condemning the attack that killed six people.

"I have learned with deep anguish about the explosion at Istiklal Avenue in the heart of Istanbul," Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Twitter.

"(The) government and the people of Pakistan express deepest condolences to the brotherly people of Türkiye at the loss of precious lives and send prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured," he added.

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev said in a statement that Baku is "deeply shocked" by the news, adding: "I extend my deep condolences to you, families and loved ones of those who were killed, and the brotherly people of Türkiye and wish the injured recovery."

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson was "deeply shocked by the news of today's explosion in the heart of Istanbul."

"Our thoughts are with the victims and with all those who have lost their loved ones. We stand with Türkiye," he said on Twitter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message of condolence to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and said Moscow was ready to cooperate against terrorism.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted that he is "deeply saddened" by the news and extended condolences to the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured. "The pain of the friendly Turkish people is our pain," Zelenskyy added.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said the incident shook not only the residents of Istanbul but the entire world.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the Turkish people were struck in their hearts by the Istanbul attack. "On this day so symbolic for our nation, while we think of the victims who fell on Nov. 13, 2015, the Turkish people are struck by an attack in their heart, Istanbul. To the Turks: we share your pain. We stand with you in the fight against terrorism," Macron tweeted. On Nov. 13, 2015, terrorists carried out a set of coordinated attacks in Paris, killing 130 people.

Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani and Prime Minister Albin Kurti also expressed heartfelt condolences.

Messages of condolence were also sent by European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, European Council President Charles Michel, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

"Shocked and saddened by the news of the explosion in Istanbul, Türkiye this afternoon which resulted in numerous casualties," said North Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov. "My deepest condolences to the victims' families and their loved ones. Sincere wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured."

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said: "Shocking images from Istanbul. My thoughts and deepest condolences to all those affected and to the Turkish people. #NATO stands in solidarity with our Ally Türkiye."

Meanwhile, the U.S. also condemned the attack. "The United States strongly condemns the act of violence that took place today in Istanbul, Türkiye,” said a statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre. "Our thoughts are with those who were injured and our deepest condolences go to those who lost loved ones. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our NATO Ally Türkiye in countering terrorism,” it added.

The foreign ministries of Pakistan, Jordan, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Germany, India, Bosnia-Herzegovina and Greece also expressed condolences.

The Gulf Cooperation Council and the President of Bosnia-Herzegovina's Republika Srpska entity, Milorad Dodik, also condemned the attack. Senegal’s President and African Union Chairperson Macky Sall "strongly” condemned the attack and extended his heartfelt condolences to President Erdoğan and the Turkish people.

In a statement, Egypt's Foreign Ministry condemned the attack "in the strongest terms" and extended condolences to the relatives of the victims, the Turkish people and the Republic of Türkiye. The ministry wished a speedy recovery for those injured in the attack, saying that Egypt rejects "all forms of violence and terrorism." Saudi Arabia also condemned the terrorist bombing "in the strongest terms."

"The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia affirms its support for Türkiye against this cowardly act and offers its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and the government and people of Türkiye," the Saudi Foreign Ministry said in a statement. The Qatari Foreign Ministry also denounced the terrorist attack and reiterated the country's firm position on rejecting violence and terrorism, regardless of its motives and justifications. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) condemned the bombing and offered condolences to the government, the people of Türkiye and the families of the victims, while wishing the injured a speedy recovery. Condemnations for the terrorist attack also poured in from Kuwait, Bahrain, Jordan, Algeria, Palestine, Sudan, Lebanon, Yemen and Somalia.

The Istanbul terrorist attack was also denounced by the Iranian Foreign Ministry. "We strongly condemn whatever act of terrorism that targets the country and people of Türkiye," ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said. "We stand by the side of the friendly and brotherly government and people of the Turkish republic," he added, wishing a speedy recovery for those who were wounded in the attack.

Israeli officials also raced to offer condolences to Türkiye over the victims of Sunday's terrorist attack in Istanbul.

"Shaken by news of the despicable bombing in Istanbul targeting innocent civilians," Israeli President Isaac Herzog said in a tweet. "On behalf of the Israeli people, I extend our deepest sympathies to our Turkish friends and the victims' families. The whole world must stand united and firm against terrorists," he added.

Outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid also expressed condolences "on behalf of the Israeli government to the people of Türkiye following the heinous terrorist attack in Istanbul."

"Our nations stand together in the fight against terror," Lapid tweeted. Outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz also extended his condolences. "Israel's defense establishment is prepared to provide any assistance required," he added on Twitter.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) also condemned the terrorist attack and offered condolences to Türkiye over the victims of the bombing.

Palestinian resistance group Hamas, the National Coalition of Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces and the Muslim Brotherhood group also condemned the terrorist attack and offered condolences to Türkiye.

Burundi's President Evariste Ndayishimiye also condemned what he referred to as a "horrific terrorist attack.”

"I wish to convey my heartfelt condolences to President Erdoğan and the Turkish people at this tragic moment. We must reignite our common efforts in the fight against terrorism,” said Ndayishimiye.

Somali’s President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud while condemning the attack said: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the victims, the Turkish people and the government. Türkiye is a valuable ally in Somalia’s security and development journey.”

The Congolese president’s office said that President Felix Tshisekedi learned with dismay of the deadly attack and reiterated his commitment to the fight against terrorism alongside Türkiye. Tshisekedi expressed his support to President Erdoğan, the Turkish people and the relatives of the victims.