Four Iranian suspects who allegedly kidnapped a fellow Iranian national and demanded a ransom of $10,000 from his family were arrested in Beyoğlu.

Teams from the Public Security Branch of the Extortion Bureau launched a search operation for 30-year-old Mostafa P. after his cousin, Mına V., traveled to Istanbul and filed a complaint with the police on Oct. 17 when they couldn't get in contact with Mostafa who was working as a waiter at a restaurant in Beyoğlu. The cousin also shared images of Mostafa being tortured that were sent from his phone as well as the ransom request of $10,000 demanded from the family.

In an investigation, the teams raided the short-let apartment where the victim was being held after determining its location on Oct. 28 and rescued Mostafa. Meanwhile, the Iranian suspects Morteza B. (31), Mılad B. (30), Hamid G. (32) and Morjtaba M. (41) were taken into custody.