Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu has tested positive for COVID-19, Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) spokesperson Murat Ongun said Saturday.

"The COVID-19 test of IBB head Ekrem Imamoğlu was positive. The health condition of (Imamoğlu), who started a treatment process in a hospital, is good," Ongun wrote on Twitter.

Imamoğlu's infection comes as Istanbul faces a surge of coronavirus cases in the city.

Earlier this week, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said the metropolis had 40% of Turkey's total cases.

According to Health Ministry data, the country's overall coronavirus patient count stands at 355,528. The Turkish government uses the term "patient" to differentiate between symptomatic and asymptomatic cases. The latter are not included in the official tolls.