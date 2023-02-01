Aydos Castle, one of the most strategic areas on the historical Istanbul-Anatolian trade route located in Istanbul’s Sultanbeyli district, is set to reopen for visitors on Friday after 12 years of restoration.

Aydos Castle, together with Sultan Grove, which was built on an area of 127,000 square meters (136,701 square feet) will be inaugurated by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, at a ceremony to be held on Friday, Feb. 3, at Sultanbeyli City Square.

The castle, also known as Keçi Castle, lies on the 325-meter extension of Aydos Hill and has been declared a first degree archaeological site together with its surroundings.

Considered as the point where the conquest of Istanbul was started from, Aydos Castle's significant strategic structure was built during the Eastern Roman period around the 11-12th century on the hill dominating the region. With the name originating from Greek ''Aetos,'' which means eagle, the castle became a bustling hub for tourists in the region due to its structure and high altitude.

Another project to be inauguarated for the public is the Sultan Grove, dubbed "a breath of Istanbul," imagined to be the natural habitat of Istanbulites, especially those residing in Sultanbeyli.

The pond and bench seen in Sultan Grove (''Sultan Korusu''), Istanbul, Türkiye, Feb. 1, 2023. (AA Photo)

The project, which will contribute to making Sultanbeyli a center of attraction, bears traces of natural life. The grove will offer the opportunity for relaxation in a spacious environment with wooden bridges suitable for the texture of the forest, along with a biological pond, children's playgrounds, environmental cooking units, picnic areas, a prayer room, shopping mall and aesthetic fountains.

The location will offer visitors the chance for engaging in fresh air sports activities with walking and cycling paths. The Nature Books Library and observation terraces are also part of the Sultan Grove structure.