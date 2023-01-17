Istanbul's Kadıköy municipality has decided to take action against inappropriately parked e-scooters that impede the public, especially people with disabilities and baby prams.

“Our concern is not to ban any means of transportation but to regulate it. Not a day goes by that these scooters do not crash and injure a citizen. The disabled or baby prams cannot pass because the scooters are parked incorrectly on the sidewalks. Our concern is to ensure that pedestrians can walk comfortably on the pavement in Kadıköy," the Kadıköy Mayor Şerdil Dara Odabaşı explained, asserting that the "rights of pedestrians are our priority."

The mayor said that just as in other parts of the world, e-scooters were used as a new means of transportation in Türkiye but with no legislation. However, legislation emerged after some time. According to the regulations, district municipalities do not have any right to interfere with e-scooters. "But we have to deal with all the problems that are caused by e-scooters," the mayor maintained.

"Since I took office, we have widened the pavement by 50 kilometers (31.07 miles) in four years to facilitate pedestrians. We have limited all occupations on the pavement within the framework of the rules. The e-scooter is the only allowed vehicle on the pavement. We will also confiscate billboards and anything that causes rule violations. Motor couriers also use the sidewalk or park for crossing quickly. We will also intervene in that matter," Odabaşı explained.

Warning that every vehicle parked on the pavement will be confiscated, Odabaşı said: “Our concern is to take all measures to allow pedestrians to walk comfortably on the pavement in Kadıköy. The regulation gave the supervisory authority to the General Directorate of Security and Gendarmerie. However, due to Article 6 of the Constabulary Law, if there is an obstacle on the pavements in such public places, we have the authority to remove them. By applying this article, we will confiscate all scooters or other vehicles that prevent or make it impossible for pedestrians to pass."

"We will keep those vehicles in a warehouse. The owner will come and pay the penalty according to the legislation and only then we will return the scooters," she explained.

"It is possible for companies that rent electric scooters to block scooters parked in a no-parking area as they can determine the parking spots with their software. Three years ago, we had a parliamentary decision on where the scooters should be parked. Now, we will impose fines according to the law," the official stated.

Stressing the need to regulate e-scooters, Odabaşı said: "We know that e-scooters will be used in the future all over the world. But it is necessary to regulate it within certain rules. We are ready to work with whoever wants to ensure regulation. We receive complaints from the citizens every day. We are open to all kinds of negotiation and solutions. You will see that we will confiscate scooters blocking the pavement today and tomorrow," the official added.

Noting that the management allocates one scooter to 200 people, the minister highlighted that we have a population of 485,000, which makes about 2,475 scooters. "Recently, a scooter hit our city council member, he was admitted to the hospital for three days," the official lamented.