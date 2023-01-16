Maritime traffic on Istanbul's Bosporus has been suspended due to a stranded cargo ship that was traveling to Istanbul from Ukraine.

A statement released by the General Directorate of Coastal Safety said, "A 142-meter-long bulk carrier named MKK-1 ran aground in Umuryeri while sailing from Ukraine to Istanbul. Our specialist rescue ships, the Nene Hatun ship, the Rescue 5, 8 and 9 tug boats, along with a KEGM-8 boat were promptly dispatched to the scene."

It was noted that rescue work for MKK-1 was underway and that the ship ran aground in front of Beykoz Anadolu Kavağı due to a rudder failure at around 7:30 a.m. local time.

No loss of life, injury or environmental pollution was reported in the incident.

Bosporus traffic was temporarily suspended in both directions due to the incident.