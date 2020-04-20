A new hospital complex partially opened in Istanbul on Monday to assist in Turkey’s fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Başakşehir City Hospital is a massive health care complex in the eponymous Istanbul district, a flourishing suburbia on the city’s European side. A link in Turkey’s chain of City Hospitals, a concept to create health care hubs merging several hospitals, the hub will begin admitting patients at a time of mounting COVID-19 cases. It is unclear how much of the hospital was opened for service on Monday but the compound, built on an area of about 1 million square meters, boasts a capacity of 2,682 beds.

When completed, the complex will hold a general hospital, a cardiovascular disease hospital, an orthopedics and neurology hospital, a children’s hospital, a maternity hospital, an oncology hospital, a psychiatry hospital and a physical medicine and rehabilitation hospital.

As the pandemic worsens around the world, Turkey mobilized every hospital in the country to cope with the mounting number of cases. City hospitals have been at the forefront in efforts to respond to the growing number of patients with their large capacities. The Health Ministry also started constructing two field hospitals on the European and Asian sides of Istanbul which has the highest number of cases. Hospitals will have a 2,000 bed capacity in total. Also in March, authorities unveiled a new hospital in the city’s Okmeydanı district with more than 600 beds and 99 high-tech intensive care units, opening their doors earlier than the scheduled opening date to help with anti-pandemic efforts.

The City Hospitals project is part of the government’s ambition to increase bed capacity and address a shortage of doctors in cities with a high population density. They are mainly located in suburban areas and operated with a private-public partnership model. They are leased to private companies and the government pays a fee for medical imaging, laboratories, security, maintenance and health care workers' salaries. A total of 10 City Hospitals have been established across Turkey so far, with an investment of more than $5 billion.