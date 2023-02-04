Turkish Airlines (THY) announced on Saturday that a total of 238 flights scheduled for Feb. 5 and 6 were canceled due to the expected harsh snowy weather conditions in Istanbul.

In the statement made by the THY Press Office, it was stated that the cancellation decisions were taken by the conclusion of the Meteorological Emergency Committee (MADKOM).

The statement warned citizens to check their flights before arriving at the airport.

"Due to the expected snowfall in Istanbul, as per the MADKOM decision, flights were canceled at Istanbul Airport on Feb. 5 and 6," it said.

"238 flights from and to Istanbul Airport have been canceled. Seventy-two of them are domestic flights, and 166 are international flights. Due to the operation, the number of cancellations is likely to increase."