The Marmara region has been hit again by a southwester on Thursday morning, resulting in cancellations of many ferry services.

In the announcement made on the website of the City Lines, it was noted that the Maltepe-Adalar, Bostancı-Karaköy-Kabataş, Bostancı-Moda-Kadıköy-Kabataş, Avcılar-Bakırköy-Yenikapı-Kadıköy and Avcılar Bostancı ferry services could not be made due to the southwester ("lodos").

Due to the unfavorable weather conditions, the Marmara Region of the General Directorate of Meteorology (BUDO) announced that some ferry services for Thursday have been canceled.

Bursa (Mudanya)-Istanbul (Eminönü/Sirkeci) at 9:30 a.m., Bursa (Mudanya)-Armutlu (Ihlas) also at 9:30 a.m., Armutlu (Ihlas)-Istanbul (Eminönü/Sirkeci) at 10 a.m. and Istanbul (Eminönü/Sirkeci)-Bursa (Mudanya) services at 10:30 a.m. will not be able to operate due to adverse weather conditions.

The Istanbul (Eminönü/Sirkeci)-Bursa (Mudanya) scheduled service at 8 a.m. could not be made either for the same reason.

Updates can be learned from the "https://sehirhatlari.istanbul/tr/iptal-seferler" webpage.