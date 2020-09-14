A group of professional swimmers that regularly take a dip in the waters of the Bosporus raised eyebrows in Istanbul on Sunday with their latest stunt, after they swam in suits and ties to show their “appreciation and respect” for the uniqueness of the Bosporus.

Speaking to Demirören News Agency (DHA), the group calling themselves the “Masters of Bosporus” said they are experienced with swimming in open waters and that their latest stunt was not the first time they swam in the Bosporus wearing formal attire.

“We are a team of professional swimmers who swim in various points across Istanbul. We swim regularly in the Bosporus from May to November. The Bosporus hosts us every year. And to show our respect and appreciation for it, we decided to swim in suits,” said Ali Akgül, the captain of the team.

According to Akgül, it was the third time the 30-member group swam the waters of the Bosporus in formal attire.

The group started its three-hour-long swim from the shores of Sarıyer district’s Kireçburnu neighborhood and ended it in Beşiştaş’s Aşiyan area

“We usually don’t dress this nice but we wanted to dress up to show our love for our seas. We want to raise awareness and to put a smile on people’s faces,” said Ercan Yürek, a member of the group.