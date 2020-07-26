The National Intelligence Agency (MIT) Istanbul Regional Directorate's new service building opened Sunday with a ceremony with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.
The Istanbul Regional Directorate building, one of the most important units of the MIT, was built in Maslak to meet the agency's ever-growing staff capacity and increasing fields of activity.
According to statements, the building is the agency's second-most important building inauguration following the opening of its main headquarters in January 2020 in Ankara.
The massive complex in Ankara, built on a 5,000-acre parcel in the Bağlıca neighborhood of the city's Etimesgut district, is surrounded by 3-meter-high concrete walls, barbed wire and is fitted with a state-of-the-art security system to prevent unauthorized access, infiltration and wiretapping.
The organization has moved its headquarters at least three times since its foundation in 1965. Its last headquarters was in the Yenimahalle district of the capital. That building came under fire by putschists during the July 15, 2016 coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.