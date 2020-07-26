The National Intelligence Agency (MIT) Istanbul Regional Directorate's new service building opened Sunday with a ceremony with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

The Istanbul Regional Directorate building, one of the most important units of the MIT, was built in Maslak to meet the agency's ever-growing staff capacity and increasing fields of activity.

According to statements, the building is the agency's second-most important building inauguration following the opening of its main headquarters in January 2020 in Ankara.

The massive complex in Ankara, built on a 5,000-acre parcel in the Bağlıca neighborhood of the city's Etimesgut district, is surrounded by 3-meter-high concrete walls, barbed wire and is fitted with a state-of-the-art security system to prevent unauthorized access, infiltration and wiretapping.

The organization has moved its headquarters at least three times since its foundation in 1965. Its last headquarters was in the Yenimahalle district of the capital. That building came under fire by putschists during the July 15, 2016 coup attempt by the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ).