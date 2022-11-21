A Turkish Airlines (THY) flight from Istanbul to Medina had to make an emergency landing at Antalya Airport.

The THY flight that departed from Istanbul Airport at 9:55 a.m. local time for Medina made an emergency landing when a 49-year-old Algerian passenger fell ill.

The passenger received first aid on the aircraft. While the pilot contacted the air traffic control tower of Antalya Airport to request authorization for an emergency landing.

After the approval, the THY flight landed at 10:30 a.m. at Antalya Airport. The airport services called a medical team for the patient, who was taken to the hospital. The aircraft lifted off once more to reach its destination, Medina.