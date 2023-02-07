Italy announces that one of its citizens was missing in the earthquake zone in Türkiye.

Italian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonio Tajani said, on a television program he attended on the Rai 3 channel, "The crisis unit of our Ministry of Foreign Affairs contacted all Italians living in the earthquake area, of whom 61 people are affected by the quake and 168 people are safe in the wider area."

"We have contacted all but one person whom we cannot trace yet. Although a search is going on for this person," said Minister Tajani.

Stating that the person they could not reach yet was on a business trip in Türkiye, Tajani said, "We don't have exact information about where he was during the earthquake."

Meanwhile, the Italian press wrote that the missing person may be in Kahramanmaraş, which was most affected by the earthquake.

On the other hand, the Italian Civil Defense Agency reported that the search and rescue teams and aid materials arrived in Adana, Incirlik this morning with a C130 transport plane belonging to the Italian Air Force.

The Italian Fire Brigade (Vigili del Fuoco) also shared on its Twitter account that a 50-person search and rescue teams arrived in Adana in the morning.