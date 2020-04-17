A new automatic distribution system is ensuring subway passengers are properly equipped to fend off the coronavirus in Turkey’s third-largest city, İzmir.

Metro passengers will now be able to obtain four face masks and 100 milliliters of disinfectant free of charge each week by showing their cards at the vending machine, dubbed “maskamatic,” after they have paid the fee to ride the metro.

In the coming days, the disinfectant will be removed from the packet and the number of masks will be increased to five, according to the statement by the İzmir Metropolitan Municipality.

The first mask vending machine was installed at the centrally located Konak station. Starting next week, 10 more stations will be installed.

İzmir Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Tunç Soyer said in the statement that the number of maskamatic machines will be increased to enable İzmir residents to obtain the masks more comfortably and hygienically.

The company producing the vending machines is based in İzmir, Soyer noted, expressing his pride and gratitude that a local company was able to develop this solution.

Soyer voiced his hopes that the initiative will be successful, stressing, “The health of İzmir comes first above everything else.”