A passenger airplane of Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways made an emergency landing in northern Turkish province of Trabzon on Thursday over a bomb threat.
Security forces evacuated the passengers while a search was launched for a potential bomb aboard. Authorities also searched the passengers' luggage after searching each passenger. The destination of the airplane, which took off from Kuwait City, is unclear. The Trabzon Airport is briefly closed to flights as the police continue their search.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.